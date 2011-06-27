  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Bronco Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Combined MPG141314
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg11/15 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/544.0 mi.352.0/480.0 mi.416.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.32.0 gal.32.0 gal.
Combined MPG141314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l5.0 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62 cu.ft.62 cu.ft.62 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.180.5 in.180.5 in.
Curb weight4430 lbs.4430 lbs.4430 lbs.
Height74.2 in.74.2 in.74.2 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.104.7 in.104.7 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
