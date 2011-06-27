Used 1990 Ford Bronco Consumer Reviews
1990 Ford Bronco XLT 5.8L EFI engine
First year for EFI in Ford trucks so there some initial problems with electronic sensors. Gas mileage is around 12 mpg. Sturdily constructed and a do-it-all go anywhere vehicle. Towing capicity is excellent. After 133,000 miles, this vehicle looks and drives like new with regular maintenance by the book. Very reliable. Resale value is poor. Ford factory parts are expensive but aftermarket parts are readily available and much cheaper.
Rescue Vehicle
I have used this truck as a vol. firefighter since i owned it. I have been nothing but tough on it. It has held up and has over 300,000 mile on it and still going. I have put a new tranny in it and some minor repair but i wound not trade it for anything. I would like to see a new version of this truck like the Mustang.
Fun truck
My bronco has 160,000 on it now. It tows my boat like a truck, hauls kids like a station wagon, off-roads like a Jeep and with the top off feels like an American muscle car. A bronco can do many different things that no other vehicle can do. Given its not great at any, but very good at all. I plan to keep mine because it a true sport utility vehicle.
Better Idea
Bring it back.
18 years of reliable power
I bought my Bronco when it was two years old and have driven it for 16 years now. Almost zero repairs over its life so far. I love the handling, the power, and comfort. It's been a great vehicle and what I would choose for bad conditions (snow, mud, ice, etc.)
