2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Bronco Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,655
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG21/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)336.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower250 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque277 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,010 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length172.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors82.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.3 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity60.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach30.0 degrees
Angle of departure32.8 degrees
Curb weight3,707 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,200 lbs.
Maximum payload1,010 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Robin’s Egg Blue
  • Yellowstone Metallic
  • Peak Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Norias, vinyl/cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Premium clothyes
Sport front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear hip room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front and rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Equipment Group 410A +$0
Safety & Security Options
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Interior Options
Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats +$200
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Cargo Mat +$130
Cargo Management System +$150
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Off-Road Roof Rail Crossbars II +$345
Fender Flare Kit II +$1,160
