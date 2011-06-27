  1. Home
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,160
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Valve timingVariable
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,160
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Outer Banks Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,160
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,160
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Center Console Vaultyes
Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Matsyes
Liftgate Privacy Curtainyes
Front and Rear Floor Linersyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Interior Bike Rackyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,160
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,160
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Rear Mudflaps Kityes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Controlyes
On-Road Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Front Mudflaps Kityes
Front and Rear Mudflaps Kityes
Fender Flare Kit Iyes
Fender Flare Kit IIyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Angle of departure30.4 degrees
Length172.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3467 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Area 51
  • Cactus Gray
Interior Colors
  • Navy Pier, leather
  • Ebony/Roast, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,160
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,160
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
