Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,660
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Valve timingVariable
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,660
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,660
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Center Console Vaultyes
Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Matsyes
Liftgate Privacy Curtainyes
Front and Rear Floor Linersyes
Interior Bike Rackyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,660
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Front head room41.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Rear Mudflaps Kityes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front Mudflaps Kityes
Front and Rear Mudflaps Kityes
Fender Flare Kit Iyes
Fender Flare Kit IIyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Angle of departure30.4 degrees
Length172.7 in.
Curb weight3467 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,660
225/65R H tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,660
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

