2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Bronco Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Valve timingVariable
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Badlands Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room41.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
235/65R17 Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain Tiresyes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" Carbonized Low Gloss Gray Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Off-Road Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Controlyes
Measurements
Length172.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Curb weight3707 lbs.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Area 51
  • Cactus Gray
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Active Orange, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Area 51, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Roast, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
