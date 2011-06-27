Used 1990 Ford Bronco II XL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|368.0/460.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57 cu.ft.
|Length
|161.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3287 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|70.3 in.
|Wheel base
|94.0 in.
|Width
|68.0 in.
Related Used 1990 Ford Bronco II XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles