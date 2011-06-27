  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Bronco II Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Bronco II
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length161.8 in.
Curb weight3385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base94.0 in.
Width68.0 in.
