Used 1997 Ford Aspire Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.
Front shoulder room49.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.8 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity37 cu.ft.
Length152.8 in.
Curb weight2056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base90.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beige Metallic
  • Hot Red
  • Performance Red
  • Silver
  • Bright Sapphire
  • Pacific Green Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Hot Red Pearl Metallic
