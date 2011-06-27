  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Aspire Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Aspire
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3333
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg29/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/380.0 mi.290.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.10.0 gal.
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.29.5 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.47.9 in.
Front shoulder room50.4 in.49.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.35.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.3 in.44.8 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.49.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity41 cu.ft.37 cu.ft.
Length155.9 in.152.8 in.
Curb weight2091 lbs.2056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.90.7 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beige Metallic
  • Bright Sapphire
  • Pacific Green Metallic
  • Silver
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Hot Red Pearl Metallic
  • Hot Red
  • Performance Red
