Used 1997 Ford Aspire Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|33
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/38 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.0/380.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|33
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|63 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front hip room
|48.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.0 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|41 cu.ft.
|Length
|155.9 in.
|Curb weight
|2091 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|93.9 in.
|Width
|65.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
