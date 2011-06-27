Used 1995 Ford Aspire Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.8 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.
Length152.8 in.
Curb weight2004 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base90.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Performance Red
  • Polar White
  • Aqua
  • Teal Metallic
  • Blueberry Metallic
  • Iris Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Pink Coral Metallic
