Used 1995 Ford Aspire Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG333333
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/38 mpg31/38 mpg31/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/380.0 mi.310.0/380.0 mi.310.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.10.0 gal.10.0 gal.
Combined MPG333333
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm63 hp @ 5000 rpm63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.29.5 ft.30.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.47.9 in.48.7 in.
Front shoulder room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.35.5 in.36.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.8 in.44.8 in.46.3 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.33.6 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.49.3 in.50.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.38 cu.ft.41 cu.ft.
Length152.8 in.152.8 in.155.9 in.
Curb weight2004 lbs.2004 lbs.2053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base90.7 in.90.7 in.93.9 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Performance Red
  • Polar White
  • Aqua
  • Teal Metallic
  • Blueberry Metallic
  • Iris Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Pink Coral Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Teal Metallic
  • Blueberry Metallic
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Aqua
  • Performance Red
  • Pink Coral Metallic
  • Iris Metallic
  • Silver
  • Pink Coral Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Cayman Green Metallic
  • Aqua
  • Iris Metallic
  • Blueberry Metallic
  • Silver
  • Teal Metallic
  • Polar White
Research Similar Vehicles