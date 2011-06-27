  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Aerostar
  4. Used 1997 Ford Aerostar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Aerostar
More about the 1997 Aerostar
Overview
See Aerostar Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
Measurements
Height72.3 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Length174.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Med Calypso Green Metallic
  • Med Graphite Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Med Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion
  • Ivory
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Med Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Tangerine
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Mystic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
See Aerostar Inventory

Related Used 1997 Ford Aerostar Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles