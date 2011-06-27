  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Aerostar XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity139 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3900 lbs.
Curb weight3374 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Violet
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Med Graphite Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Med Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Mystic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Med Calypso Green Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Teal Metallic
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Med Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Tangerine
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
