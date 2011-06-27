  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight3374 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Med Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Med Graphite Metallic
  • Med Calypso Green Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Med Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright Tangerine
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ultra White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
