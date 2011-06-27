  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Aerostar XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room60.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.
Length190.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4200 lbs.
Curb weight3478 lbs.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Tangerine
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Desert Violet
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Med Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Vermillion
  • Vermillion Red
  • Med Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Med Calypso Green Metallic
  • Mystic
  • Med Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra White
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Med Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ivory
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
