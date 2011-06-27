Used 1995 Ford Aerostar XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room60.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.
Length190.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight3558 lbs.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Pumice Solid
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
