Used 1995 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity139 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3900 lbs.
Curb weight3481 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Black
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
