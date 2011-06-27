  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Aerostar Window Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Length174.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Ruby
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
