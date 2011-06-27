  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Aerostar
  4. Used 1994 Ford Aerostar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Aerostar
More about the 1994 Aerostar
Overview
See Aerostar Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity140 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Curb weight3481 lbs.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Dark Ruby
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
See Aerostar Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles