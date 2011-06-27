  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Aerostar XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight3558 lbs.
Height72.3 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Ruby
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
