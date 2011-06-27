  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Aerostar
  4. Used 1994 Ford Aerostar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Aerostar XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Aerostar
Overview
See Aerostar Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity140 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Curb weight3481 lbs.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Ruby
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Aerostar Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Aerostar XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles