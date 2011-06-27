  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Aerostar Window Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Measurements
Length174.9 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Ruby
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
