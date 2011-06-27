Used 1993 Ford Aerostar XLT Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Length174.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Curb weight3481 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Ruby
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
