Used 1993 Ford Aerostar XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight3580 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Ruby
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
