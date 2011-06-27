Used 1992 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length174.9 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
