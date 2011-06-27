Used 1992 Ford Aerostar Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181820
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/462.0 mi.315.0/462.0 mi.378.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG181820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm145 hp @ 4800 rpm145 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height72.3 in.73.2 in.74.0 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Length174.9 in.190.3 in.190.3 in.
Width71.7 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Curb weight3374 lbs.3478 lbs.3294 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Black
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
