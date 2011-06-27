Used 1992 Ford Aerostar Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|18/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/462.0 mi.
|315.0/462.0 mi.
|378.0/483.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 4800 rpm
|145 hp @ 4800 rpm
|145 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|72.3 in.
|73.2 in.
|74.0 in.
|Wheel base
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|Length
|174.9 in.
|190.3 in.
|190.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3374 lbs.
|3478 lbs.
|3294 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Aerostar
Related Used 1992 Ford Aerostar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500