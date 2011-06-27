Used 1992 Ford Aerostar Consumer Reviews
Very reliable
I just bought this van used of course for 1300 CDN. I am very impressed with the condition and how well the previous owner looked after it. There are only two things I don't like. It's a pig on gas and not a lot of take off power but it's a van and ideal for what I need as very useful for pleasure or work. Ford did a great job on this model
I do not understand
This auto has never been a problem. We change the oil every 3,000 miles.The only repairs has been brakes, tires, battery, air-condition.
ford aerostar
I have never had to do anything except the standard repairs..brakes, tires muffler,etc in 10 years..and with 60000 miles on it, its like new. I plan on driving it for serveral more years without any problem...
Ole Gretta
My 1992 Ford Aerostar has over 219,000 miles on it and I've been enjoying driving it for the past 10 years (bought it with 73,000 mi). Aside from routine maintenance, I've only replaced the starter, water pump, heater core and oil pan gasket/seal in the past 10 YEARS!!! Wish Ford would reinstate manufacturing techniques from the 1990's!!!
Family Van + Dog
Our van just goes and goes. It has great interior room for kids, dog and luggage. We have traveled accross country several times. Regular maintenance keeps everything running, warning lights actually do mean something. This has also been a great car to teach teenagers to drive. Safe!
