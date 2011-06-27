Used 1991 Ford Aerostar XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity141 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Curb weight3651 lbs.
Height73.0 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
