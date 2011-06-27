  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight3565 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Height72.2 in.
Maximum payload1675.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Currant Red
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
