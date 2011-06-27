Used 1990 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|294.0/378.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.4 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|168 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3473 lbs.
|Height
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|118.9 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
