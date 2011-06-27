  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Aerostar Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161716
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.315.0/420.0 mi.294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG161716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l3.0 l4.0 l
CylindersV6V6V6
Torqueno165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpmno
Horsepowerno145 hp @ 4800 rpmno
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.7 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.168 cu.ft.139 cu.ft.
Length190.3 in.190.3 in.174.9 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.3473 lbs.3369 lbs.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.71.7 in.
