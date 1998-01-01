Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. 2022 FIAT 500X
  5. Specs & Features

2022 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 500X
More about the 2022 500X
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG24/30 MPG
EPA combined MPG26 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size1.3 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower177 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2,200 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (SOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length167.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors79.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors70.7 in.
Height63.7 in.
Wheelbase101.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity39.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Curb weight3,305 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight4,365 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Moda
  • Blu Venezia
  • Italia Blue
  • Passione Red
  • Bianco Gelato
  • Grigio Argento
  • Nero Cinema
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Fold flat passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear hip room52.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Safety
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/60R17 tiresyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Mopar All Weather Package Plus +$495
Mopar All Weather Package Base +$225
Mopar Appearance Package +$425
Quick Order Package 22J +$0
Interior Options
Interior Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year Extension +$0
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Al Fresco Top +$1,000
18" x 7.0" Matte Anthracite Aluminum Wheels +$495
Compact Spare Tire +$495
Inventory

Related 2022 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates