2022 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,145
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|24/30 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|26 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|304.8/381.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.3 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 2,200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (SOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|167.2 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|79.7 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|70.7 in.
|Height
|63.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|101.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|39.8 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|36.3 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3,305 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,365 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Rear hip room
|52.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|215/60R17 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Mopar All Weather Package Plus
|+$495
|Mopar All Weather Package Base
|+$225
|Mopar Appearance Package
|+$425
|Quick Order Package 22J
|+$0
|Interior Options
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year Extension
|+$0
|Exterior Options
|Al Fresco Top
|+$1,000
|18" x 7.0" Matte Anthracite Aluminum Wheels
|+$495
|Compact Spare Tire
|+$495
