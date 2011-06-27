  1. Home
2021 FIAT 500X Specs & Features

More about the 2021 500X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,470
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Advanced Driver Assistance Groupyes
Mopar All Weather Package Baseyes
Trekking Value Packageyes
Mopar Appearance Packageyes
Comfort Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Mopar All Weather Package Plusyes
Driver Assistance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity39.8 cu.ft.
Length168.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height63.7 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Gelato
  • Beige Cappuccino Clear Coat
  • Nero Cinema
  • Grigio Argento
  • Arancio
  • Grigio Moda
  • Blu Venezia
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Milano Ivory Tri-Coat
  • Amore Red Metallic
  • Vibrante Green Metallic
  • Passione Red
  • Italia Blue
Interior Colors
  • Brown, leather
  • Avorio, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/60R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
