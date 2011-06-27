  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. 2020 FIAT 500X
  5. Specs & Features

2020 FIAT 500X Pop Specs & Features

More about the 2020 500X
More about the 2020 500X
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Ayes
Mopar All Weather Package Plus +$495
Popular Equipment Group +$595
Mopar All Weather Package Base +$225
Option Group 1 +$300
Mopar Appearance Package +$425
Sport Appearance Package +$795
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Beats Premium Audio System +$695
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
18" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Power Sunroof +$1,250
Compact Spare Tire +$295
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels w/Matte Black Accents +$195
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height63.7 in.
Length167.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity39.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rovente Red
  • Vibrante Green Metallic
  • Grigio Argento
  • Blu Venezia
  • Bianco Gelato
  • Passione Red
  • Nero Cinema
  • Italia Blue
  • Arancio
  • Beige Cappuccino Clear Coat
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Grigio Moda
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/60R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2020 FIAT 500X Pop info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars