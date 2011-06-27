Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,366
|$20,588
|$23,318
|Clean
|$18,123
|$20,315
|$23,004
|Average
|$17,636
|$19,769
|$22,377
|Rough
|$17,150
|$19,222
|$21,749
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500X Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,523
|$20,985
|$24,006
|Clean
|$18,278
|$20,706
|$23,683
|Average
|$17,787
|$20,150
|$23,037
|Rough
|$17,296
|$19,593
|$22,391
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,774
|$20,176
|$23,126
|Clean
|$17,538
|$19,908
|$22,815
|Average
|$17,067
|$19,373
|$22,193
|Rough
|$16,596
|$18,838
|$21,570
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,385
|$21,612
|$24,349
|Clean
|$19,128
|$21,325
|$24,021
|Average
|$18,614
|$20,752
|$23,366
|Rough
|$18,100
|$20,178
|$22,711