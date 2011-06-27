Used 2018 FIAT 500X SUV Consumer Reviews
What I love. Well just look at the car! So stylish. I had been driving a 2013 Subaru Crosstrek. I love that this is even a little more compact and that there are so few on the road. Performance probably not as good. Subaru AWD can't be beat, and the Subaru flat 4 has a lower center of gravity. Ground clearance on the 500X is same as Crosstrek, very good. Seats ride higher on the 500X even though the heights of the vehicles are the same, so better road visibility. 5'11" or taller is a problem in the back if you have the moonroof. Acceleration is about the same (Fiat has more HP but more weight). Gas mileage (25 combined) is one less than the Crosstrek. Cabin noise is much better in the 500X. Rear visibility better in the 500X (I had to remove the rear headrests in the Crosstrek). Professional reviews complain about the 9-speed struggling to find the right gear, I haven't noticed a thing. Most importantly, did I mention how hot this thing is? Ow! Love it! (Cons: no cargo cover (though it's only a small gap between the back seats and the trunk), auto dim mirror on top model only, limited Fiat accessories, gas mileage should be better.)
The cutest car in the parking lot
Easy in and out. Handles superbly. Parks like a dream.
Fiat pop
Initial quality and overall performance of car is excellent. Ride and appeal much better than expected. Truly a fun car to drive and very functional.
Stylish - great ride - lots of equipment
I love my 2018 Fiat 500x Lounge ! Great ride - very maneuverable - tight turning - panoramic sunroof - Beats system - great car perforated leather - 18” tires and aluminum wheels - really nice ride !
