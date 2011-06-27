  1. Home
Used 2017 FIAT 500X Pop Specs & Features

More about the 2017 500X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/368.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 27Ayes
MOPAR Premium Exterior Appearance Packageyes
MOPAR ATX Interior Athletic Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Italian Racing Appearance Packageyes
Pop Popular Equipment Packageyes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
MOPAR Adventure Packageyes
MOPAR ATX Interior Urban Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
6 Speakersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Dual-Pane Power Sunroofyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Length167.2 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronzo Magnetico
  • Blu Venezia
  • Giallo Tristrato
  • Nero Cinema
  • Rame Chiaro
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Grigio Graphite
  • Grigio Argento
  • Rosso Passione
  • Arancio
  • Bianco Gelato
  • Rosso Amore
Interior Colors
  • Black/Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/60R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
