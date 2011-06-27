  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. Used 2016 FIAT 500X
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2016 500X
More about the 2016 500X
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,235
See 500X Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Packages
Quick Order Package 27Myes
MOPAR Premium Exterior Appearance Packageyes
MOPAR Interior Urban Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Italian Racing Appearance Packageyes
Trekking Plus Collection 1yes
Trekking Plus Collection 2yes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Athletic Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Adventure Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.1 degrees
Height64.0 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Cinema
  • Grigio Argento
  • Rosso Passione
  • Bronzo Magnetico
  • Blu Venezia
  • Giallo Tristrato
  • Bronzo Magnetico Opaco
  • Rosso Amore
  • Grigio Arte
  • Verde Toscana
  • Arancio
  • Bianco Gelato
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory
See 500X Inventory

Related Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended