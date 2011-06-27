  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500X
  4. Used 2016 FIAT 500X
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy Specs & Features

More about the 2016 500X
More about the 2016 500X
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,635
See 500X Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/381.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
MOPAR Italian Racing Appearance Package +$435
MOPAR All Weather Group +$285
MOPAR Adventure Package +$595
MOPAR Interior Athletic Appearance Group +$350
Easy Collection 6 +$4,000
Quick Order Package 27Dyes
Easy Collection 7 +$5,400
Easy Collection 1 +$200
Easy Collection 3 +$1,800
Easy Collection 2 +$1,600
Easy Collection 5 +$2,000
Easy Collection 4 +$1,800
MOPAR Premium Exterior Appearance Package +$195
MOPAR Interior Urban Appearance Group +$350
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tire +$450
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2967 lbs.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Height63.5 in.
Length167.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Cinema
  • Grigio Argento
  • Rosso Passione
  • Bronzo Magnetico
  • Blu Venezia
  • Giallo Tristrato
  • Bronzo Magnetico Opaco
  • Rosso Amore
  • Grigio Arte
  • Verde Toscana
  • Arancio
  • Bianco Gelato
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, cloth
  • Black/Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/60R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory
See 500X Inventory

Related Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles