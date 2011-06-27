Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,635
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.7/381.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Torque
|175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.3 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|MOPAR Italian Racing Appearance Package
|+$435
|MOPAR All Weather Group
|+$285
|MOPAR Adventure Package
|+$595
|MOPAR Interior Athletic Appearance Group
|+$350
|Easy Collection 6
|+$4,000
|Quick Order Package 27D
|yes
|Easy Collection 7
|+$5,400
|Easy Collection 1
|+$200
|Easy Collection 3
|+$1,800
|Easy Collection 2
|+$1,600
|Easy Collection 5
|+$2,000
|Easy Collection 4
|+$1,800
|MOPAR Premium Exterior Appearance Package
|+$195
|MOPAR Interior Urban Appearance Group
|+$350
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Compact Spare Tire
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|18.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|20.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2967 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|118.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|63.5 in.
|Length
|167.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|215/60R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
