Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,335
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.4/393.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 27M
|yes
|MOPAR Premium Exterior Appearance Package
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Urban Appearance Group
|yes
|MOPAR Italian Racing Appearance Package
|yes
|Trekking Plus Collection 1
|yes
|Trekking Plus Collection 2
|yes
|MOPAR All Weather Group
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Athletic Appearance Group
|yes
|MOPAR Adventure Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|20.2 degrees
|Length
|168.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2967 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.2 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|19.1 degrees
|Height
|64.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|118.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|225/45R18 tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
