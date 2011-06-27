  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500L
  4. 2020 FIAT 500L
  5. Specs & Features

2020 FIAT 500L Lounge Specs & Features

More about the 2020 500L
More about the 2020 500L
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Graphite Editionyes
Quick Order Package 23Jyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dual-Pane Power Sunroofyes
17" x 7.0" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/White Pocketsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity68.0 cu.ft.
Length167.0 in.
Curb weight3254 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume121.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronzo Metallizato
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Chiaro
  • Rosso
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Blu Denim
  • Verde Bosco Perla
  • Blue Tornado
  • Bianco
Interior Colors
  • Carrera Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2020 FIAT 500L Lounge info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars