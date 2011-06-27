  1. Home
2020 FIAT 500L Urbana Specs & Features

More about the 2020 500L
More about the 2020 500L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Urbana Quick Order Package 23Syes
Popular Equipment Group +$795
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Dual-Pane Power Sunroof +$1,395
Compact Spare Tire +$450
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3254 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height66.1 in.
Length167.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronzo Metallizato
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Verde Bosco Perla
  • Bianco
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

