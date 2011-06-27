2020 FIAT 500L Urbana Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,420
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/30 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/396.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Urbana Quick Order Package 23S
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|+$795
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Beats Audio premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Dual-Pane Power Sunroof
|+$1,395
|Compact Spare Tire
|+$450
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3254 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|121.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|Length
|167.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|68.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|102.8 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|225/45R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
