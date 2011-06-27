2019 FIAT 500L Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
500L Wagon
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,468*
Total Cash Price
$20,002
Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,773*
Total Cash Price
$19,610
Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,639*
Total Cash Price
$26,866
Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,030*
Total Cash Price
$27,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500L Wagon Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$3,884
|Maintenance
|$73
|$255
|$602
|$1,528
|$1,011
|$3,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$432
|$665
|$1,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$969
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,136
|Financing
|$1,076
|$865
|$641
|$400
|$145
|$3,126
|Depreciation
|$6,007
|$1,871
|$1,771
|$2,076
|$1,967
|$13,690
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,557
|$5,541
|$5,643
|$7,146
|$6,582
|$35,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500L Wagon Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$3,808
|Maintenance
|$72
|$250
|$590
|$1,498
|$991
|$3,401
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$424
|$652
|$1,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,114
|Financing
|$1,055
|$848
|$628
|$392
|$142
|$3,065
|Depreciation
|$5,889
|$1,834
|$1,736
|$2,035
|$1,928
|$13,422
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,350
|$5,432
|$5,532
|$7,006
|$6,453
|$34,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500L Wagon Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,117
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$99
|$343
|$808
|$2,052
|$1,358
|$4,659
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$893
|$1,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,302
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,526
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,162
|$860
|$537
|$195
|$4,199
|Depreciation
|$8,068
|$2,513
|$2,378
|$2,788
|$2,641
|$18,388
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,180
|$7,442
|$7,579
|$9,598
|$8,841
|$47,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500L Wagon Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,149
|$5,369
|Maintenance
|$102
|$353
|$832
|$2,112
|$1,397
|$4,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$598
|$919
|$1,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,340
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,571
|Financing
|$1,488
|$1,196
|$885
|$553
|$200
|$4,322
|Depreciation
|$8,303
|$2,586
|$2,448
|$2,869
|$2,718
|$18,925
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,594
|$7,659
|$7,800
|$9,878
|$9,099
|$49,030
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 500L
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 FIAT 500L in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 FIAT 500L info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
- 2019 FIAT 500L
- 2019 500L
- FIAT 500 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 FIAT 500L
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2019 500L
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Kia Soul EV 2019
- Kia Soul 2020
- 2019 Golf Alltrack