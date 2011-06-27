  1. Home
Used 2016 FIAT 500L Easy Specs & Features

More about the 2016 500L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Easy Collection 5yes
Easy Collection 4yes
Easy Collection 3yes
Quick Order Package 23Dyes
Easy Collection 2yes
Quick Order Package 21Dyes
Easy Collection 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
520 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Length167.3 in.
Curb weight3212 lbs.
Gross weight4299 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume121.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero
  • Rosso
  • Mocha Latte
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Chiaro
  • Rosso Perla
  • Verde Bosco Perla
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
