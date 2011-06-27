  1. Home
Used 2016 FIAT 500L Pop Specs & Features

More about the 2016 500L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Ayes
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Nero/Grigio Seatsyes
Nero/Rosso Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Curb weight3212 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight4299 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
Length167.3 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero
  • Rosso
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Chiaro
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
