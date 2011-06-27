Used 2016 FIAT 500e Battery Electric Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2016 500e
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG112
EPA City MPGe121 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe103 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)121/103 mpg
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle31.3 ft.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2EJyes
ESport Package +$495
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Steam Interior Accents +$395
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front hip room47.8 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room27.6 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroof +$1,200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2980 lbs.
EPA interior volume78.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height60.1 in.
Length142.4 in.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Argento
  • Celeste Blu
  • Nero Puro
  • Granito Lucente
  • Electric Orange Tri-Coat Pearl Coat
  • Bianco Perla
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Grigio Cenre
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Steam, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
185/55R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
