Used 2019 FIAT 500 C Retro Specs & Features

More about the 2019 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Retro Quick Order Package 2HKyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Retro Quick Order Package 2GKyes
MOPAR All Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
GPS Navigationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
MOPAR Windscreenyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Length139.6 in.
Curb weight2505 lbs.
Gross weight3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.8 in.
EPA interior volume81.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco White Ice
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Celeste Blu
  • Colosseo Gray
  • Mezzanotte Blue Pearl
  • Luminosa Orange
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Black Pearl
  • Brillante Red
  • Oliva Green Pearl
  • Granito Gray
  • Pompei Silver
  • Perla White Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Avorio, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
195/45R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
