Used 2019 FIAT 500 Abarth Specs & Features

More about the 2019 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Equipment Packageyes
Abarth Roof/Mirror Cap with Red Stripeyes
Abarth Roof/Mirror Cap with White Stripeyes
MOPAR All Weather Packageyes
MOPAR Scorpion Packageyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Abarth Roof/Mirror Cap with Black Stripeyes
Quick Order Package 2HXyes
Quick Order Package 2GXyes
Beats Audio Packageyes
MOPAR Adventure Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
GPS Navigationyes
Nero (Black) Seatsyes
Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Nero/Rosso (Black/Red) Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Red Mirror Caps w/Body Side Stripeyes
17" x 7.0" Forged Bronze Wheelsyes
White Mirror Cap w/Body Side Stripeyes
Power Sunroofyes
Black Mirror Cap w/Body Side Stripeyes
Black Trimmed Lightsyes
Gray Mirror Cap w/Body Side Stripeyes
Abarth Roof/Mirror Cap with Gray Stripeyes
17" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Hyper Black Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity30.2 cu.ft.
Length144.4 in.
Curb weight2512 lbs.
Gross weight3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume84.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oliva Green Pearl
  • Colosseo Gray
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Black Pearl
  • Brillante Red
  • Granito Gray
  • Pompei Silver
  • Perla White Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
195/45R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
