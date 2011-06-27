  1. Home
Used 2019 FIAT 500 C Lounge Specs & Features

More about the 2019 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/346.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower135 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2GJyes
Quick Order Package 2HJyes
MOPAR All Weather Package +$225
Smoker's Group +$30
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
GPS Navigation +$595
Rosso (Red) Seatsyes
Nero (Black) Seatsyes
Marrone (Brown) Seatsyes
Avorio (Ivory) Seats +$250
Beats Premium Audio System +$695
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
16" x 6.5" Bright Aluminum Wheels +$445
MOPAR Windscreen +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2505 lbs.
EPA interior volume81.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight3350 lbs.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.8 in.
Length139.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco White Ice
  • Verde Chiaro
  • Celeste Blu
  • Colosseo Gray
  • Mezzanotte Blue Pearl
  • Luminosa Orange
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Black Pearl
  • Brillante Red
  • Oliva Green Pearl
  • Granito Gray
  • Pompei Silver
  • Perla White Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Avorio, leather
  • Nero, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
195/45R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
